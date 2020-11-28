The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

