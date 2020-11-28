The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,397 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 76.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

