Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,782,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.41. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $155.87.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

