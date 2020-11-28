The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,851 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 168.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth $144,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $385.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $53,836.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,238.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,553 shares of company stock worth $309,737 in the last 90 days.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.