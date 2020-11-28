The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,674 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.26% of Unitil worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 76.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 17.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 153,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 159.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

UTL stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

