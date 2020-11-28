John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,805,000 after buying an additional 136,587 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 351,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,876 shares of company stock valued at $586,985. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

