State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,820 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 486.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBCAA. TheStreet raised Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

