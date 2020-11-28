Swiss National Bank Buys 5,900 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Univar Solutions worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $850,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,525,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 309,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $972,000.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

