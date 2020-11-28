Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,600 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 230,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,473 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 18,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $508,215.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,115.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 291.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

