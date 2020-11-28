Swiss National Bank Has $6.80 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of AutoNation worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AutoNation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,307,277.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,293,383. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

