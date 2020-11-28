Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Balchem worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Balchem by 175.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC opened at $105.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.57. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.