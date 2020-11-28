Sei Investments Co. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in YETI by 63.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $481,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,452 shares of company stock worth $15,726,450 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YETI opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.