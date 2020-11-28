State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after acquiring an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 13.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $624,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at $858,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,095 shares of company stock worth $6,726,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $53.46.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.