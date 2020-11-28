Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

