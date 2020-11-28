Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $92,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

