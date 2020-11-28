BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 943,307 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 943,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $328.79 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $334.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

