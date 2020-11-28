Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Cannae worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after buying an additional 895,105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 2,999.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 41.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,883,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,172,000 after purchasing an additional 549,420 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $72,639,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 13,484.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,329 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

