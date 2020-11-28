Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,515,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after buying an additional 63,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

