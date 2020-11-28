State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,647 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Hawkins worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $51.97 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $554.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. Analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

