Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,809 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Heartland Express worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 84.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

HTLD stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.62. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

