Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

