Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Portland General Electric worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 9.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

