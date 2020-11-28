First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in UDR by 5,381.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

