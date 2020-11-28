Aperio Group LLC Sells 776 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Dana stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

