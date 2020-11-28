The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Ingredion worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of INGR opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.