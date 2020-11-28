The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 11,569 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Qualys worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 253.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,673 shares of company stock worth $17,997,483. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.36. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.