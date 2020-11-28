Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $345,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,291 shares of company stock worth $344,061. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTY opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $330.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

