Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSET stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

