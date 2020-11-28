Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 243,298 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Wix.com by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $258.62 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

