Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 26,899 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $422.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.49. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

