Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDTX opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine acquired 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDTX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

