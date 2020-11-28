Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 80.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 324.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,014.38. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $53,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

GRC stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.59.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $88.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

