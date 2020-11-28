Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,076 shares of company stock worth $74,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

