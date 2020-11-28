Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,337 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 511.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.