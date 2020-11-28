Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $582,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

MSFT stock opened at $215.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.32 and its 200 day moving average is $205.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,627.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.