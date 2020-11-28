Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,151 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,627.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.