John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $215.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,627.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

