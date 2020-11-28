Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 158,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $215.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,627.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

