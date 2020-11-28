Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.3% of Michael B. Yongue’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Shares of MSFT opened at $215.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,627.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

