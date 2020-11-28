Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 14,400 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $757,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,755,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,334,988.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $765,360.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $797,700.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,497,312.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $740,880.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $717,408.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $703,728.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00.

IBKR opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.