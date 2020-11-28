Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

NYSE:AIV opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 131.20%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

