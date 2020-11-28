Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 481.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Ferroglobe worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

