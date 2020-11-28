Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after buying an additional 654,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,224,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,145,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,393,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,347,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.23 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

