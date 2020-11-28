84,823 Shares in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Property REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,574,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,873,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.