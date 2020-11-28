Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $277.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

