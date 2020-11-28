Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,092 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Trinity Biotech worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.49. Trinity Biotech plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 32.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.