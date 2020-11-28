Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 140,802 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 264.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 472,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 65,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

