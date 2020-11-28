Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 414.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 74,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 63.0% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 136,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

BMTC opened at $31.12 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $621.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

