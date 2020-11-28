Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1,579.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 26.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of MasTec by 55.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 113,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.62.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $57.81 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,617. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

