Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 90,689 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,689 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of Pixelworks worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXLW. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pixelworks Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

